Mason City man with violent past accused of stealing vehicle, burglarizing another

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man who was sentenced to prison two years ago for robbery is back in jail after allegedly stealing a vehicle and burglarizing another one.

Camden Nicholson, 20, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Tuesday on charges of felony theft along with charges of burglary and unauthorized use of a credit card.

Police said Nicholson stole a Pontiac G6 belonging to B&J Auto on Oct. 6. Nicholson was caught by Waterloo police driving the vehicle.

He's also accused of stealing a wallet out of another vehicle and using a credit card at various businesses in Mason City.

Nicholson was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2019 in connection to a violent home invasion in Mason City in December of 2018.