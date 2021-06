MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man with a history of drug-related offenses was arrested this weekend for a valid US Marshals arrest warrant.

Seah Huegli, 34, was stopped for a bicycle violation Saturday just before 6 a.m. at 12th St. NE and N. Hampshire Ave.

Upon a search, was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.

Huegli has five prior drug convictions, with four of those coming in Cerro Gordo Co.