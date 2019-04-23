Mason City man with multiple domestic convictions arrested again

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man with three previous domestic assault convictions is facing a felony charge for allegedly assaulting a woman.

Michael Harris, 33, is being held on $5,000 bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail after an alleged incident Saturday in the 1700 block of S. Coolidge Ave.

Harris is accused of hitting a woman in the face that resulted in injuries to the lip, nose and forehead.

Harris was convicted of domestic assault in 2006, 2008 and 2009.