Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mason City man with multiple domestic convictions arrested again

Michael Harris

A Mason City man with three previous domestic assault convictions is facing a felony charge for allegedly assaulting a woman.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 9:21 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man with three previous domestic assault convictions is facing a felony charge for allegedly assaulting a woman.

Michael Harris, 33, is being held on $5,000 bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail after an alleged incident Saturday in the 1700 block of S. Coolidge Ave.

Harris is accused of hitting a woman in the face that resulted in injuries to the lip, nose and forehead.

Harris was convicted of domestic assault in 2006, 2008 and 2009.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Rochester
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Tracking the return of sunshine for the midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Sun, Sun, and More Sun!

Image

Austin hires new coach

Image

Lake Mills girls track Invite

Image

Increasing liquor on-sale license fees in Rochester

Image

Lawsuit against the state of Iowa

Image

City of Rochester looking to repair the sidewalks

Image

Cocktails & Coffee with CBD

Image

Apprenticeship Signing Day

Image

"Unplanned" movie shines light on abortion debate

Image

Storm Team 3 Forecast

Community Events