Mason City man with multiple domestic convictions arrested again

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man with three previous domestic assault convictions is facing a felony charge for allegedly assaulting a woman.
Michael Harris, 33, is being held on $5,000 bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail after an alleged incident Saturday in the 1700 block of S. Coolidge Ave.
Harris is accused of hitting a woman in the face that resulted in injuries to the lip, nose and forehead.
Harris was convicted of domestic assault in 2006, 2008 and 2009.
