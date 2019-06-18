Clear

Mason City man with multiple domestic abuse convictions arrested

Charles Robinson

A Mason City man with multiple domestic abuse convictions was booked into jail early Tuesday after allegedly choking and slapping a woman.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 9:12 AM
Updated: Jun 18, 2019 9:24 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man with multiple domestic abuse convictions was booked into jail early Tuesday after allegedly choking and slapping a woman.

Charles Robinson, 37, is accused of abusing the victim late Monday night in the 700 block of 15th St. SE.

Robinson is accused of placing his hands around the victim’s neck and slapping her on the face. The slap left a mark, according to court documents.

Robinson was convicted of domestic abuse in 2013 in Kossuth County and in 2017 in Cerro Gordo County.

