Mason City man wins $100,000 on Iowa lottery game

The Iowa Lottery says Wayne Oswood won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery's "Holiday Dazzle" scratch game. He claimed his prize Friday at the lottery's regional office in Mason City.

Posted: Oct 12, 2019 6:45 PM

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) - A Mason City man has won the first $100,000 top prize in a new Iowa Lottery game.

Holiday Dazzle is a $10 scratch game featuring seven top prizes of $100,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.80.

Nonwinning holiday scratch tickets can be entered into the lottery's Ho Ho Dough Play it Again promotion from now through Jan. 7.

The promotion includes $200,000 in cash prizes. Tickets can be entered online or through the LotteryPlus mobile app.

