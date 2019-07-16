Mason City man wins $10,000 lottery prize

CLIVE, Iowa – A Mason City man scratched off a $10,000 winner in the Iowa Lottery’s “Jewel Game Book.”

Terry Williams claimed his prize at the lottery’s regional office in Mason City. He bought his winning ticket at Hy-Vee West in Mason City.

“Jewel Game Book” is a $20 scratch game that began in July. Williams claimed the first of ten $10,000 prizes in the game.