Mason City man wins $10,000 lottery prize

Won new scratch game that started sales in July.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 3:42 PM
Updated: Jul 16, 2019 4:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLIVE, Iowa – A Mason City man scratched off a $10,000 winner in the Iowa Lottery’s “Jewel Game Book.”

Terry Williams claimed his prize at the lottery’s regional office in Mason City. He bought his winning ticket at Hy-Vee West in Mason City.

“Jewel Game Book” is a $20 scratch game that began in July. Williams claimed the first of ten $10,000 prizes in the game.

