Mason City man wanted for theft, eluding charges taken into custody

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man wanted in connection to felony theft, drug and eluding charges has been taken into custody.

Dillon Rasmussen, 26, is accused of stealing a truck from a Mason City bar and restaurant on Aug. 5. During a subsequent pursuit, Rasmussen fled at 110 miles per hour before he crashed the vehicle into a cornfield and ran from law enforcement.

Rasmussen was also under the influence of drugs during the pursuit as he admitted to swallowing 3.5 grams of meth during the chase, court records state.

He was picked up on his warrants over the weekend and is being held on $10,000 bond.