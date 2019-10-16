Clear

Mason City man wanted for allegedly manufacturing meth in Floyd County arrested

A wanted Mason City man was arrested Tuesday and is facing felony drug charges in Floyd County related to an April case where a backpack was found.

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 9:52 AM

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - A wanted Mason City man was arrested Tuesday and is facing felony drug charges in Floyd County related to an April case where a backpack was found.

Travis Kummer, 36, is facing a manufacturing of a controlled substance charge.

According to court documents, he was seen in possession of items consistent with manufacturing methamphetamine in April. The items found were used to manufacture meth using the one-pot method, documents state.

Kummer was located near the area where the backpack was discarded, authorities said.

He was arrested Tuesday in Mason City.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Warmer weather is set to return this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MN AP football poll

Image

Mayo falls to Lakeville South in Section semis

Image

Figuring out Rochester's city budget

Image

Parking lot proposal

Image

Kavars trial: Day One

Image

Chris' Weather Forecast

Image

Affordable housing preservation program

Image

Looking at heat and the cold weather rule

Image

Highway speed changes

Image

Golden Apple: Julie Lawler

Community Events