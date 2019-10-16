Mason City man wanted for allegedly manufacturing meth in Floyd County arrested

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - A wanted Mason City man was arrested Tuesday and is facing felony drug charges in Floyd County related to an April case where a backpack was found.
Travis Kummer, 36, is facing a manufacturing of a controlled substance charge.
According to court documents, he was seen in possession of items consistent with manufacturing methamphetamine in April. The items found were used to manufacture meth using the one-pot method, documents state.
Kummer was located near the area where the backpack was discarded, authorities said.
He was arrested Tuesday in Mason City.
