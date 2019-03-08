Mason City man to stand trial on drug charge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of dealing meth in Mason City is going to trial.

Brett Gerald Wetter, 43 of Mason City, is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Wetter gave the drug to someone working with the Sheriff’s Office in August 2018.

Wetter was picked up in February as part of a warrant sweep. He’s entered a not guilty plea and is due to stand trial starting May 7.