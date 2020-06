CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Police say he was caught with over 200 grams of marijuana. He says he’s not guilty.

Todd Aaron Howard Hamilton Sutton Jr., 29 of Mason City, is charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and failure to use a drug tax stamp. He was arrested May 5 after a traffic stop in Charles City. Officer say over 231 grams of marijuana was found in Sutton’s trunk.

His trial is set to begin on September 17.