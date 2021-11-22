Mason City man to stand trial for two pounds of meth

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial is scheduled over nearly two pounds of methamphetamine found in Mason City.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says the drug was found October 1 at a home in the 400 block of S. Taylor Avenue, along with items used for the distribution of narcotics. Deputies say they also found James Lee Mariner, 54 of Mason City, at the location and arrested him.

Mariner has now pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth and failure to use a drug tax stamp. His trial is set to start on December 14.