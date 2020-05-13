Mason City man to stand trial for sex crimes, some over a decade old

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is pleading not guilty to several sex crimes, some of which allegedly happened over a decade ago.

Rodney Dean Askildson, 65 of Mason City, was arrested in March and charged with 2nd degree sexual abuse, 3rd degree sexual abuse, indecent exposure, and invasion of privacy. He’s accused of committing a sex act on a minor in February 2007 and June 2009, exposing his genitals to someone in January 2020, and spying on someone between April 2018 and April 2019 for the purpose of sexual arousal or gratification.

Court documents state the statute of limitations on the sex abuse charges has not yet run out.

Askildson pleaded not guilty on all counts and his trial is scheduled to begin on August 25.