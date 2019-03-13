Clear
Mason City man to stand trial for police chase

Accused of trying to ram a law enforcement vehicle.

Posted: Mar. 13, 2019 12:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A car chase that ended with a crash into a snow bank is now going to trial.

Frederick Joseph Olson, 46 of Mason City, is accused of eluding and possession of methamphetamine-2nd offense.
He was arrested on February 14 after law enforcement says Olson sped away from a traffic stop in Mason City, resulting in a chase where authorities used stop sticks at three different locations until Olson finally crashed into a snow bank. The Cerro Gordo County

Sheriff’s Office says Olson attempted to run into a deputy’s patrol vehicle during the pursuit.

His trial is due to start on April 23.

