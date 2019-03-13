Mason City man to stand trial for police chase

MASON CITY, Iowa – A car chase that ended with a crash into a snow bank is now going to trial.
Frederick Joseph Olson, 46 of Mason City, is accused of eluding and possession of methamphetamine-2nd offense.
He was arrested on February 14 after law enforcement says Olson sped away from a traffic stop in Mason City, resulting in a chase where authorities used stop sticks at three different locations until Olson finally crashed into a snow bank. The Cerro Gordo County
Sheriff’s Office says Olson attempted to run into a deputy’s patrol vehicle during the pursuit.
His trial is due to start on April 23.
