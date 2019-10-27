Clear

Mason City man to stand trial for meth possession

Charged after September traffic stop.

Posted: Oct 27, 2019 8:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial is scheduled for a man facing his third drug possession charge.

Edward Paul Bunch, Jr., 46 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense. He was arrested after a traffic stop on September 17 in the 1200 block of North Jefferson Avenue. Authorities say Bunch had a baggie of meth in his pocket and another by his feet.

His trial is set to begin on December 10.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Winter is here...
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local effort to feed people across the world

Image

New park in Rochester

Image

Dedication of service member statues in Mason City

Image

Hundreds of pounds of medication collected at Drug Take Back Day

Image

Section football highlights and updated brackets from Saturday

Image

Section volleyball highlights from Saturday

Image

Sports Overtime part two

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part one

Image

Touring the ghosts of Mason City

Image

Party at the legion

Community Events