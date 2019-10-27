Mason City man to stand trial for meth possession

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial is scheduled for a man facing his third drug possession charge.
Edward Paul Bunch, Jr., 46 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense. He was arrested after a traffic stop on September 17 in the 1200 block of North Jefferson Avenue. Authorities say Bunch had a baggie of meth in his pocket and another by his feet.
His trial is set to begin on December 10.
