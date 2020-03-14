Clear
Mason City man to stand trial for illegal tattoos

Accused of tattooing minors with the consent of their parents.

Posted: Mar 14, 2020 4:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial is scheduled over an unlicensed tattoo artist in Mason City.

Ian Daniel Mcintire, 20 of Mason City, is pleading not guilty to illegal enterprises influenced by unlawful activity, one count of tattooing without a permit, and seven counts of tattooing a minor. Court documents state Mcintire gave tattoos to seven people under the age of 18 between September 2019 and January 2020.

Authorities say the tattoos were without the consent of parents and were done in two different locations.

Mcintire, also known as “Breezy”, is set for trial beginning April 7.

