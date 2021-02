NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Mason City man accused of a high-speed chase in Worth County is pleading not guilty.

Jeffrey Lynn Hook, 44, is charged with eluding and OWI. A sheriff’s deputy says Hook was clocked doing 80 miles per hour on Highway 9 on December 14, 2020, and reached 93 mph before finally pulling over. Court documents state Hook smelled of an alcoholic beverage when he was arrested.

His trial is scheduled to begin on March 31.