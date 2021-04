MASON CITY, Iowa – A man charged with dealing methamphetamine is pleading not guilty.

Johnny Wayne Lee Jr., 53 of Mason City, was arrested on March 4 after he was pulled over in the 100 block of South Monroe Avenue in Mason City. Police say 3.37 grams of meth, a scale, baggies, and drug paraphernalia were found in a search.

Lee has pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth and driving while license is barred. His trial is scheduled to start on June 15.