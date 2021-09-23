Mason City man to stand trial for dealing drugs and stolen weapons

MASON CITY, Iowa – Things are moving quickly for a Mason City man accused of dealing in drugs and stolen weapons.

Jacob Raymond Shafer, 30, was arrested on August 20 after a traffic stop at 2nd Street NW and N. Adams Avenue in Cerro Gordo County. Law enforcement says a search found methamphetamine and a stolen firearm.

Shafer, the driver, has pleaded not guilty to possession of meth with intent to deliver, failure to use a drug tax stamp, and trafficking in stolen weapons. His trial is set to begin on October 19.

A passenger, Desarae Schwab, 28 of Mason City, was charged with misdemeanor crimes of possessing meth and drug paraphernalia.