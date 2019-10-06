MASON CITY, iowa – A trial is set for a man accused of using stolen credit card numbers across Northern Iowa.
Wayne Martell Davis, 28 of Mason City, is pleading not guilty in Cerro Gordo County to three counts of credit card fraud and one count of commission of specified unlawful activity. He’s been accused of similar crimes in Franklin and Chickasaw counties.
The Iowa State Patrol pulled over Davis in September and says there was a credit card skimmer in his vehicle. A search of Davis’ home then allegedly found stolen credit cards and another card skimmer. He’s also accused of buying credit card numbers online.
Davis is scheduled to stand trial on December 3. He remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 bond.
Related Content
- Mason City man to stand trial for credit card fraud
- Osage teen to stand trial for credit card fraud
- Not guilty plea in Charles City credit card fraud
- Grafton man pleads not guilty to credit card fraud
- Man to stand trial for Mason City stabbing
- Mason City man to stand trial for assault
- Mason City man to stand trial on drug charge
- Mason City man to stand trial for police chase
- Man arrested after Mason City standoff to stand trial
- Mason City man to stand trial for domestic abuse