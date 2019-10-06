Mason City man to stand trial for credit card fraud

MASON CITY, iowa – A trial is set for a man accused of using stolen credit card numbers across Northern Iowa.

Wayne Martell Davis, 28 of Mason City, is pleading not guilty in Cerro Gordo County to three counts of credit card fraud and one count of commission of specified unlawful activity. He’s been accused of similar crimes in Franklin and Chickasaw counties.

The Iowa State Patrol pulled over Davis in September and says there was a credit card skimmer in his vehicle. A search of Davis’ home then allegedly found stolen credit cards and another card skimmer. He’s also accused of buying credit card numbers online.

Davis is scheduled to stand trial on December 3. He remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 bond.