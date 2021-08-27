Mason City man to stand trial for beating of Hancock County woman

GARNER, Iowa – A Mason City man is pleading not guilty to beating a Hancock County woman.

Blake Michael Walderbach, 28, is charged with willful injury causing bodily injury and domestic abuse assault. His trial is scheduled to start on October 27.

Court documents state that after Walderbach began arguing with a husband and wife in the 400 block of E 2nd Street in Garner on June 27, the wife went out to talk to Walderbach while he was sitting in his truck and he allegedly slammed the truck door and punched her in the face.

The victim accused Walderbach of putting her in a chokehold and telling her to “get into the truck or everyone would be arrested.” The victim says as they drove out of town, Walderbach continued to punch her in the face and slammed her head against the truck’s dashboard.

Law enforcement says the victim suffered a concussion; bruising to her face and arms; small cuts on her upper lip, head, and neck; and finger-sized marks on her neck.