Mason City man to stand trial for around 200 grams of meth

Michael Dalluge
Michael Dalluge

Enters not guilty plea in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Posted: Mar 8, 2020 2:14 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial is set over 200 grams of meth in Cerro Gordo County.

Michael David Dalluge, 25 of Mason City, is charged with possession with intent to deliver and failure to use a drug tax stamp. Law enforcement says Dalluge had around 200 grams of the drug in his possession, along with scales and packaging material, on January 29 in the 500 block of 16th Street SE in Mason City.

Dalluge has pleaded not guilty and his trial is scheduled to begin on May 5.

