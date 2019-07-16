MASON CITY, Iowa – Another domestic abuse trial is scheduled for a North Iowa man.
Charles Edward Robinson, 37 of Mason City, is pleading not guilty to domestic abuse assault-3rd or subsequent offense. He was arrested after a June 17 incident where Mason City law enforcement say he choked and slapped a woman, leaving a mark.
Robinson’s trial is set to start October 1. He has domestic abuse convictions in Kossuth County in 2013 and Cerro Gordo County in 2017.
Related Content
- Mason City man to stand trial for domestic abuse
- Mason City man sentenced for domestic abuse
- Mason City domestic abuser sentenced to prison
- Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse charge for strangulation
- Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse charge
- Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse charge for strangulation
- Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse charge
- Mason City man charged with burglary and domestic abuse assault
- Mason City man with multiple domestic abuse convictions arrested
- Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse charge
Scroll for more content...