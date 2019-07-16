Mason City man to stand trial for domestic abuse

MASON CITY, Iowa – Another domestic abuse trial is scheduled for a North Iowa man.

Charles Edward Robinson, 37 of Mason City, is pleading not guilty to domestic abuse assault-3rd or subsequent offense. He was arrested after a June 17 incident where Mason City law enforcement say he choked and slapped a woman, leaving a mark.

Robinson’s trial is set to start October 1. He has domestic abuse convictions in Kossuth County in 2013 and Cerro Gordo County in 2017.