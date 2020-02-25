Clear
Mason City man to stand trial a third time for domestic abuse

Latest charge is that he threatened a woman with a knife.

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 3:17 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man convicted twice of domestic abuse is going to trial for it again.

Charles Edward Robinson, 38 of Mason City, is charged with domestic abuse assault-3rd or subsequent offense, 2nd degree burglary, and operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent. He's accuse of violating a no-contact order on January 2, holding a woman down, and threatening her with a knife.

Investigators say Robinson then stole a vehicle from the home. His trial is scheduled to begin on April 7.

Robinson was convicted of domestic abuse in Kossuth County in 2013 and Cerro Gordo County in 2017. He's also pleaded guilty to violating a no-contact order in another Cerro Gordo County domestic abuse case. His sentencing for that is set for March 2.

