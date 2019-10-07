Mason City man to federal prison in connection to stolen Winnebago Co. gun case

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is heading to federal prison for the involvement of selling stolen guns.

Amador Ramos, 46, was sentenced Friday to three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and admitted he arranged the sale of the firearm.

On May 12, 2017, a Thompson residence was burglarized and several firearms were stolen.

“Joshua Rudnicki, Kyle Krug, and Daniel Solano were involved in the theft of the firearms; Rudnicki, Krug, and Solano were all sentenced in September. Ramos admitted to assisting Krug with the sale of one of the firearms,” authorities said.

The investigation was conducted by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Mason City Police Department and the Clear Lake Police Department.