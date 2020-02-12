Clear
Mason City man to be sentenced to broom handle beating

Jeffery Bingham

Charged with domestic assault in July 2019.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 2:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered in a broom handle beating in Cerro Gordo County.
J

effery Bingham, 36 of Mason City, pleaded guilty Wednesday to domestic abuse assault.

He was arrested in July 2019 after Mason City police said Bingham beat a woman with a broom handle and choked her. Investigators say a 3-year-old child was also hit while Bingham was assaulting the woman.

His sentencing is set for March 11.

