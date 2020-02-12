Mason City man to be sentenced to broom handle beating

MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered in a broom handle beating in Cerro Gordo County.
J
effery Bingham, 36 of Mason City, pleaded guilty Wednesday to domestic abuse assault.
He was arrested in July 2019 after Mason City police said Bingham beat a woman with a broom handle and choked her. Investigators say a 3-year-old child was also hit while Bingham was assaulting the woman.
His sentencing is set for March 11.
