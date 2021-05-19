Mason City man to be sentenced for drug, gun crimes in Winnebago County

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man is pleading guilty to drug and gun crimes in Winnebago County.

Anthony Gregory Holmes, 34, was pulled over on May 17, 2020, in the 100 block of Indian Avenue in Forest City. After a K9 dog indicated drugs were inside Holmes’ vehicle, investigators say they found two baggies of marijuana and a 9 mm handgun under Holmes’ seat.

Holmes is now pleading guilty to possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession with intent to deliver marijuana. His sentencing is set for July 23.