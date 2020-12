MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of a knife threat is taking a plea deal.

Ryan Daniel Snyder, 26 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to one count of 1st degree harassment.

Court documents state on November 13, Snyder pointed a knife at someone and said "if you call the cops I will be the only one of us two walking out of this apartment." He was arrested on an outstanding warrant on December 2.

Snyder is now set to be sentenced on January 20, 2021.