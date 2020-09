MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal over an apartment break-in leads to probation for a Mason City man.

Joseph William Vonhagen, 42, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a prescription drug and has been sentenced to one year of probation.

Authorities say Vonhagen broke into an apartment in the 700 block of North Federal Avenue on July 14 and stole some medication while people were sleeping inside. He was initially charged with 2nd degree burglary.