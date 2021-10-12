Mason City man takes plea deal over balcony break-in attempt

MASON CITY, Iowa – An accused second-story man is taking a plea deal.

Derek Allan Trca, 41 of Mason City, was charged with second-degree attempted burglary, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and stalking.

Mason City police say Trca used a ladder to climb onto the second-story balcony of an apartment in the 500 block of N. Kentucky Avenue on July 26. Investigators say Trca apparently tried to get in through the sliding door but failed and was found lying on the balcony porch with meth and pot in his possession.

Trca has now pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and stalking. His sentencing is scheduled for November 29.