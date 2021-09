CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man accused of attacking someone in their vehicle is pleading guilty.

Aaron Michael Romig, 31 of Mason City, was charged in June with first-degree burglary. Law enforcement says Romig hit someone in the face inside a vehicle in Charles City on May 26.

Romig has now entered a guilty plea to the reduced charge of second-degree burglary. Sentencing is set for October 25 in Floyd County District Court.