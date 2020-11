MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is made in the case of a Cerro Gordo County man accused of sexually abusing a teen.

James Michael Heginger, 21 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to one count of prostitution. A charged of 3rd degree sex abuse will be dismissed.

Law enforcement says Heginger in June paid a 16-year-old $50 for sex and the victim withdrew consent during the incident.

Heginger’s sentencing is set for December 14.