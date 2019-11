Mason City man takes plea deal for two crimes

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is sentenced for two separate crimes.

Erik Milton Childs, 39 of Mason City, has been given 65 days in jail and a $315 fine for pleading guilty to domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury. Childs has also been sentenced to two days in jail for possession of marijuana-1st offense.

Law enforcement says he attacked a woman on August 25 and, when one of the woman’s children jumped on Child’s back to stop him, slammed his head into the child’s face. Childs was then arrested on September 20 after police say he was found with 15 grams of marijuana in his possession.

Childs agreed to a plea deal where more serious charges were dismissed.