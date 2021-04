CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man is pleading guilty to child sex crimes when he was a teenager.

Aaron Michael Wells, 24, pleaded guilty Monday in Floyd County District Court to two counts of lascivious act with a child. Two counts of second-degree sex abuse will likely be dismissed at his sentencing, which is scheduled for June 21.

Law enforcement says Wells abused two children under the age of 10 when he lived in Floyd County between January 2012 and July 2013.