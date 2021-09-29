Mason City man sentenced to prison for federal gun crime

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – A federal gun crime is sending a Mason City man to prison.

Brett Wetter, 46, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a drug user. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says Wetter admitted to having 10 guns while being a user of methamphetamine.

He’s been sentenced to one year and nine months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the North Central Iowa Drug Task Force, the Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office, the Mason City Police Department, and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.