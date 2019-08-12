MASON CITY, Iowa – Resisting arrest means more jail time for a North Iowa man.
Gregor Allan Sage, 22 of Mason City, was arrested in late March after Mason City police responded to a dispute in the 400 block of Prairie View Court. He’s now pleaded guilty to two counts of assault on a peace officer. Authorities say he spit in one police officer’s face.
Sage has been sentenced to a total of 14 days in jail, with work release privileges, and must pay $630 in fines.
Related Content
- Mason City man sentenced to jail for assaulting police
- Mason City man sentenced for sexual assaults against dependent adults
- Jail sentence for Mason City man who resisted arrest
- Mason City man accused of weekend assault
- UPDATE: Man jailed after Mason City crash
- Mason City man gets jail for meth
- Mason City woman accused of assault on jail employee
- Mason City man gets consecutive sentences
- Mason City man sentenced for domestic abuse
- Mason City man sentenced for bar stabbings
Scroll for more content...