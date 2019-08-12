Mason City man sentenced to jail for assaulting police

MASON CITY, Iowa – Resisting arrest means more jail time for a North Iowa man.

Gregor Allan Sage, 22 of Mason City, was arrested in late March after Mason City police responded to a dispute in the 400 block of Prairie View Court. He’s now pleaded guilty to two counts of assault on a peace officer. Authorities say he spit in one police officer’s face.

Sage has been sentenced to a total of 14 days in jail, with work release privileges, and must pay $630 in fines.