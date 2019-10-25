Mason City man sentenced to federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is sentenced for dealing drugs in North Iowa.
Frank Salvador Alvarado, 48 of Mason City, was arrested in September 2018 after authorities say he’d been selling drugs since spring of that year. Law enforcement says 30 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded handgun were found in Alvarado’s home.
He pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to distribute meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Alvarado has been sentenced to 13 years and three months in federal prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release.
