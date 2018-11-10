Clear

Mason City man sentenced to federal prison

Brandon Hadacek Brandon Hadacek

Authorities say he pointed a gun at a female's head.

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 4:07 PM
Updated: Nov. 9, 2018 4:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Pointing a gun at a female’s head is sending a Mason City man to federal prison.

Brandon Lee Hadacek, 28, was sentenced Friday in Cedar Rapids Federal Court to two years behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release.

Hadacek was arrested in Mason City on January 15 after police says he pointed a .22 caliber pistol at the head of a female. State charges were eventually dismissed to allow for federal prosecution. He pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon.

Hadacek was convicted of forgery and 3rd degree burglary in Cerro Gordo County in 2011.

