Mason City man sentenced for violent burglary

MASON CITY, Iowa – What police described as a violent burglary results in jail time and probation for a Mason City man.

Michael Anthony Creviston, 34, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree attempted burglary and assault for a January 21 incident where someone was beaten and threatened at an apartment in the 1300 block of 1st Street NW in Mason City. Creviston was accused of using a stun gun in a threatening manner and leaving his victim with a visible injury.

He’s been sentenced to 30 days in jail, with credit for time served, and two years of probation.