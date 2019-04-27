Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mason City man sentenced for violent burglary

Michael Creviston Michael Creviston

Police say victim was left with a visible injury.

Posted: Apr. 27, 2019 2:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – What police described as a violent burglary results in jail time and probation for a Mason City man.

Michael Anthony Creviston, 34, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree attempted burglary and assault for a January 21 incident where someone was beaten and threatened at an apartment in the 1300 block of 1st Street NW in Mason City. Creviston was accused of using a stun gun in a threatening manner and leaving his victim with a visible injury.

He’s been sentenced to 30 days in jail, with credit for time served, and two years of probation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Tracking an active patter for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Farming during an uncertain Spring

Image

Limb Loss Awareness Month

Image

Energy-Efficient House Tour

Image

Hype Night

Image

Drake Relays: Day Two

Image

A sneak peek of the new multipurpose arena project

Image

Drake Relays: Friday morning highlights

Image

Newman Catholic students spend the day volunteering

Image

Chris Nelson's Snow Forecast 4/26/19

Image

Rochester hosts annual Arbor Day celebration

Community Events