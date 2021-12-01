Mason City man sentenced for two gas station fires

MASON CITY, Iowa – A sentence is handed down over fires set outside a pair of Mason City gas stations.

Williams W. Khuns, 26 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to second-degree arson and third-degree arson. He was arrested on September 9 after law enforcement said he lit garbage on fire next to the Hy-Vee gas station and lit a stack of newspapers on fire just outside a YesWay convenience store.

Court documents state the fire at Hy-Vee caused damage to a wooden fence and a tree.

Khuns has been ordered to spend up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility and serve three to five years on supervised probation.