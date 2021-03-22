Mason City man sentenced for three day crime spree

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is sentenced for a string of crimes in November 2020.

Joshua Thomas Teeter, 23 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree theft, eluding, fourth-degree theft, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

On November 17, 2020, Law enforcement says it found a stolen car trailer at Teeter’s home with a truck registered to him loaded onto the trailer. On November 18, 2020, authorities say Teeter led them on an 80 mile per hour chase in a stolen vehicle before escaping. On November 19, 2020, investigators say a search of Teeter’s home led to the discovery of several items reported stolen in different area burglaries, including a shotgun and enough mixed ammunition to fill two paper grocery bags three-quarters full.

Teeter was eventually arrested in Dubuque.

Teeter was sentenced Monday to 30 days in jail, 180 days in a residential correctional facility, and five years of supervised probation. He must also pay a $430 fine and damage of $3,209.