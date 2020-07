MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is sentenced for charging thousands of dollars in personal expenses on a company credit card.

Jeffrey Gene Frampton, 42 of Mason City, was ordered Monday to serve two years of supervised probation and pay damages of $2,027.45. Frampton pleaded guilty to one counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

Authorities say he charged dozens of personal expenses to a Jiffy Lube company credit card between September and December of 2019.