Mason City man sentenced for theft and burglary

KIMT-TV 3 – A Mason City man gets probation for crimes in two North Iowa counties.

Joshua Thomas Teeter, 20, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree theft and 3rd degree attempted burglary for breaking into a trailer on February 14 and stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of items, then worked with two other men to steal two snowmobiles on February 24.

Teeter has also entered a guilty plea to 3rd degree burglary for being one of three men accused of stealing a safe in Worth County on March 4.

Teeter has now been sentenced to three to five years of probation for his crimes.