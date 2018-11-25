Mason City man sentenced for theft and burglary

KIMT-TV 3 – A Mason City man gets probation for crimes in two North Iowa counties.
Joshua Thomas Teeter, 20, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree theft and 3rd degree attempted burglary for breaking into a trailer on February 14 and stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of items, then worked with two other men to steal two snowmobiles on February 24.
Teeter has also entered a guilty plea to 3rd degree burglary for being one of three men accused of stealing a safe in Worth County on March 4.
Teeter has now been sentenced to three to five years of probation for his crimes.
