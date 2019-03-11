Mason City man sentenced for summer road rage

MASON CITY, Iowa – A summer road rage incident ends with half a deferred judgment.

Theodore Robert Schultz, 63 of Mason City, was accused of pulling a gun from his vehicle on June 24, 2018, and walking toward and yelling at other people. Authorities say Schultz was angry about being passed on the street and had a blood alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit at the time.

He eventually pleaded guilty to intimidation with dangerous weapon and OWI-1st offense. On Monday, Schultz was given a deferred judgment and three years of supervised probation for the intimidation charge. That means if he successfully completes his probation, that conviction will be removed from his record.

Schultz was also given two days in jail for the drunk driving charge, with credit for time served, and must pay a $625 fine and a $750 civil penalty. The OWI count will remain a part of Schultz’ criminal record.