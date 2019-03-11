Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mason City man sentenced for summer road rage

Theodore Schultz Theodore Schultz

Police say he pulled a gun after being passed on the street.

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 5:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A summer road rage incident ends with half a deferred judgment.

Theodore Robert Schultz, 63 of Mason City, was accused of pulling a gun from his vehicle on June 24, 2018, and walking toward and yelling at other people. Authorities say Schultz was angry about being passed on the street and had a blood alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit at the time.

He eventually pleaded guilty to intimidation with dangerous weapon and OWI-1st offense. On Monday, Schultz was given a deferred judgment and three years of supervised probation for the intimidation charge. That means if he successfully completes his probation, that conviction will be removed from his record.

Schultz was also given two days in jail for the drunk driving charge, with credit for time served, and must pay a $625 fine and a $750 civil penalty. The OWI count will remain a part of Schultz’ criminal record.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
Tracking our March Thaw - plenty of melting, plenty of rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Daylight Saving Time & Driving

Image

Steam causing concerns in Rochester

Image

Andrew Yang campaigns in Mason City

Image

Clearing snow and ice dams off of roofs

Image

Man accused of throwing knives at police

Image

My Money - Tips to pay off credit cards quickly

Image

Dr. Oz - Workout tips for seniors

Image

Tracking Sunshine and Mild Temperatures Today

Image

NIACC defeats Kirkwood for Region XI title; will head to NJCAA Tournament

Image

Bike trail in Mason City

Community Events