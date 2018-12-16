Clear
Mason City man sentenced for strangling a woman

Pleaded guilty to domestic abuse.

Posted: Dec. 16, 2018 12:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Strangling a woman is sending a North Iowa man to prison.

Eric Christopher English, 47 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to domestic abuse causing bodily injury after authorities say he attacked a woman several times between July 20 and July 24. Court documents say the victim was bruised all over the body, had bite marks on her, and had been choked to the point where “she believed she was going to die.”

English has been sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay restitution. A no contact order in this case has also been extended.

