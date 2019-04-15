Mason City man sentenced for storage unit burglary

MASON CITY, Iowa – A deferred judgment is granted for a Cerro Gordo County burglary.

Channing Roger Greer, 20 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary. Authorities say he broke into a unit at River City Storage on May 22, 2018. Fingerprints at the scene were identified as Greer’s.

He’s been sentenced to three years of supervised probation. If he successfully completes that, this conviction will be wiped from his record.