Mason City man sentenced for stolen motorcycle chase

MASON CITY, Iowa – A stolen motorcycle chase results in probation for a North Iowa man.

Lucas Lloyd Heilskov, 38 of Mason City, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $3,365 in damages. Heilskov pleaded guilty to eluding, possession of marijuana-3rd or subsequent offense, and second-degree theft for an incident on May 11, 2020.

Cerro Gordo County law enforcement says Heilskov was riding a stolen motorcycle and sped away from an attempted traffic stop, hitting 60 to 65 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone. He was arrested about 20 minutes later and court documents state Heilskov had a glass drug pipe, small plastic baggies, and two marijuana grinders containing drug residue in his possession, while some marijuana was found in near him.