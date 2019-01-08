Mason City man sentenced for sexual assaults against dependent adults

MASON CITY, Iowa – A caretaker for dependent adults is going to prison for sexual assault.

Wasfie Ahmed Alshara, 19 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. The Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office says Alshara assaulted an adult female who he was caring for on November 21, 2017, and assaulted a different adult female at a group home on June 8, 2018.

He’s been sentenced to up to two years for each count, to be served consecutively for a total of up to four years. Alshara must also sign up with the Iowa sex offender registry.