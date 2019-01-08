Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mason City man sentenced for sexual assaults against dependent adults

Wasfie Alshara Wasfie Alshara

Adult caretaker pleaded guilty to assaulting clients.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 12:11 PM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2019 1:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A caretaker for dependent adults is going to prison for sexual assault.

Wasfie Ahmed Alshara, 19 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. The Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office says Alshara assaulted an adult female who he was caring for on November 21, 2017, and assaulted a different adult female at a group home on June 8, 2018.

He’s been sentenced to up to two years for each count, to be served consecutively for a total of up to four years. Alshara must also sign up with the Iowa sex offender registry.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 9°
Some morning snow will give way to a windy Tuesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam3 Weather Forecast

Image

Future of Rochester's Corn Water Tower is now headed to HPC

Image

New Fresh Thyme opening in Rochester

Image

Mason City School Board ready to move forward after audit

Image

Parents Want Answers at School Board Meeting

Image

Transparency Act of 2019

Image

Inbody analyzer now at Cerro Gordo Co. Public Health

Image

Kingsland vs. Dover-Eyota Highlights 1-7-19

Image

Spartans girl's basketball red hot following losing streak

Image

Mason City Residents forced to evacuate

Community Events