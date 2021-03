MASON CITY, Iowa – Sex with a teenager is sending a Mason City man to prison.

Kenton Yakeil Hentz, 28, has pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. He was arrested in October 2020 and charged with third-degree sex abuse. Police said Hentz had sex with a 14-year-old female between February and May of 2019.

Hentz has been sentenced to up to five years behind bars. He must also register as a sex offender and pay a civil penalty of $250.