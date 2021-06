CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Sex crimes when he was a teen result in probation for a Mason City man.

Aaron Michael Wells, 25, has been sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Wells pleaded guilty to two counts of lascivious acts with a child and two counts of second-degree sex abuse were dismissed as part of a plea bargain. He was accused of abusing two children under the age of 10 when he lived in Floyd County between January 2012 and July 2013.