Mason City man sentenced for sex abuse of a teen

MASON CITY, Iowa – Sex abuse of a teen results in probation for a Mason City man.

D’Angelo Lynell Marquis Bowdry, 23, pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse. He was arrested in December 2020 and accused of performing a sex act with a 15-year-old victim at the playground of an apartment complex.

Bowdry has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and must complete all recommended mental health and substance abuse treatment. Bowdry must also sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.